Deciding which jacket to wear just got a lot easier. Our water-resistant, lightweight anorak features a spacious hood, double-zipped front, and easy snap closures, so you’re ready for anything spring brings your way. Plus, it’s made entirely* from our technical, 100% recycled fabric.

*Only the zippers and trim aren’t. Turns out those can’t currently be sourced in recycled materials. (We’re working on it.)

Photo courtesy of Everlane