versatile cold-weather layer that has more than a few tricks up its sleeves. This full-zip puffer has an easy, relaxed fit, is fully reversible, and can be zipped into its own packable pouch. Plus, it’s made entirely* from our technical, 100% recycled fabric and filled with 100% recycled, high-performance Primaloft insulation.

*Only the zippers and trim aren’t. Turns out those can’t currently be sourced in recycled materials. (We’re working on it.)

Photo Courtesy of Everlane