This relaxed hoodie is made from a thicker, 7-gauge cashmere yarn for extra-lofty warmth. It’s 86% heavier than our $100 cashmere, but still Grade-A, and just as soft. We also added contrast detailing under the cuffs, so you always have something up your sleeve.

All cashmere fibers are hollow and made to trap warmth—like a polar bear's fur. Not all cashmere is equal, however. We source our Grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia, using only the longest (35 millimeter) and finest (15 micron) fibers to create garments that are durable, pill less, and get softer with wear.

Photo Courtesy of Everlane