The life and work of the designer Ettore Sottsass is more relevant than ever, with global exhibitions and renewed collector interest in the Memphis movement. Now available in a new format, this book, packed with beautiful images taken from the extensive Sottsass archives and including drawings and sketches from the designer's countless sketchbooks, explores his entire career from the 1940s to the 2000s, covering everything from his architectural projects and product design to his jewelry, sculpture, and graphics.

Photo courtesy of Phaidon

Publisher: Phaidon Press