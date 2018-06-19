A moisturizing body oil created to nourish, hydrate + soothe tired, lifeless skin. Packed with antioxidant + vitamin-rich oils like Meadowfoam seed + Sweet Almond to keep skin nourished. Our body oil revives skin without feeling heavy or greasy. Can be used from head to toe to hydrate or added to the bath to moisturize and create an aroma experience. Bright citrusy bergamot + spicy fresh ginger invigorate your skin and your senses.

Photo courtesy of Etta + Billie