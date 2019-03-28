The French word for star, the Slamp Etoile LED Pendant is characterized by romantic folds and prismatic light. Made from Lentiflex®—a technologically advanced thermoplastic with a liquid-like quality that appears multifaceted like a prism—the iridescent effect shines through the material, optically enhancing the light without harsh glare. Three LED light sources capture the irregular form, providing diffused, direct and indirect light around the entire fixture.

First conceived in 1994 by Italian designer Roberto Ziliani, Slamp lighting has garnered world recognition as being at the top of a very short list of innovative and envelope-pushing lighting companies. Continually existing and resisting, Slamp, with their resounding mantra, "From Italy to Eternity," sets the stage for their newest and most avant-garde collections yet.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens