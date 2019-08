Take bath time from relaxing to downright luxurious.

Ethics Supply Co. is dedicated to ethically made products inspired by adventure, and their line of bath products have transformed the way we think of bath time around HBHQ. The Firefall Bath Salts use a combination of salts and essential oils to recreate the rejuvenating aromatic experience of some of our favorite trails in Yosemite.

Photo courtesy of Huckberry