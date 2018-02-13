This exquisite handwoven wool rug artfully mixes modern geometric design with the smooth flat-weave of traditional Peruvian style. By drawing from ancient Incan patterns and a palette of warm tones, it has a dimensional quality that's hard to miss.

Each rug is meticulously hand-dyed to ensure a rich color saturation and distinct quality that will last for years to come. No two rugs are exactly alike.

Made by a fair trade cooperative of master artisans, this exceptional piece took almost two weeks to complete.

Photo courtesy of the Citizenry