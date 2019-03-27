Made in Vermont by Copeland Furniture, the Estelle Side Chair is sculptural in its styling, highlighting the beauty of the material as much as the chair's unique form. Crafted in FSC-certified cherry or American black walnut hardwood in a range of finish options, this side chair features a split detail running the vertical length of its slender back, with a shaped seat pan for the ultimate in seated comfort, and angled, tapered legs.

Photo Courtesy of YLiving

