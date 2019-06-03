Espro Travel Coffee Press

The smell of freshly ground beans. The rising steam. The rich flavor of those first sips. A truly great cup of coffee has the power to transport and inspire. Yet when on the go, we often settle for a convenient cup that falls short, a harried hustle out the door, a crowded commute, a day of back to back meetings, chasing after the kids. At Espro, we love great coffee. So when we could not find a perfect travel brewer for coffee, we invented one that delivers!

It’s easy: pour coffee grounds in mug, then add hot water. Stir. Wait 4 minutes. Press and enjoy. – Espro



Photo Courtesy of Amazon