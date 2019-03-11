This stand showcases the attractive geometry of the octahedron in electrifying zinc. Use as a modern planter or simply as an objet d'art to bring an element of angular architecture into any space.

Eric Trine is an object-based designer and commercial artist working in the classic California modern style—clean, simple, casual, and approachable. His Long Beach studio focuses on furniture and product design for the home, as well as small-scale design for commercial clients.

Photo Courtesy of Poketo