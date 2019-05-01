Defined by its dependable bentwood construction and simple organic form, the graceful, lightweight and surprisingly strong Era Collection has been in continuous production for more than 150 years. It is the work of Michael Thonet, who perfected the bentwood process for chair-making and in the process eliminated the need for expensive and time-consuming hand-carved joints. Swiss Architect Le Corbusier used Thonet’s chairs for his projects, stating, "Never before was something more elegant and better in its conception, more precise in its realization and more fit for practical use created." Other fans of this ubiquitous form included Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, both of whom featured it in their paintings.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach