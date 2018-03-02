Turn virtually any TECH Lighting Low-Voltage Freejack pendant into a wall sconce. The integrated telescoping arm accommdates any pendant under 7.5 inches in diameter. The Ensu Wall Canopy can mount to either a 4" square electrical box with a round plaster ring or an octagonal electrical box. Includes a low voltage electronic transformer. Halogen version dimmable with a standard incandescent dimmer. LED version dimmable with a low voltage electronic dimmer. Available in antique bronze, chrome, or satin nick finish.



Photo courtesy of YLighting