Emile Henry Ceramic Round Tart Dish
$40
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
We’ve got the (pie) dish.
Whether apple, pumpkin, shepherd’s, or chicken pot, a great pie starts with a sturdy dish—one that’ll cook the filling evenly and gently, without drying it out. This ceramic one, made from high-fired French Burgundy clay, sports dramatic scalloped edges reminiscent of a fluted crust that make it even more of a delight to bring to the table (hot from the oven!). It’s freezer-safe, too—perfect for building up a pie to bake off on a rainy day.
Made in: France
Made of: High-fired glazed ceramic made of French Burgundy clay.
Size: 9.5" in diameter x 2" H, holds 1.4 quarts
Sourced from: Emile Henry
Photography by Rocky Luten.