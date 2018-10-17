Cheesy.

As far as we’re concerned, any dish that’s centered around a mass of melty, gooey cheese will never go out of style (and is a necessary cold-weather hibernation food). This set comes with a pot, burner, stand, and six forks, so you can spear, dip, and twirl to your heart’s content. The pot is made of high-fired French Burgundy clay that’s designed to work with gas and electric cooktops up to 930° F, so you can make your fondue on the stove, then bring it straight to the table. The ceramic also effectively retains heat from the hot cheese, keeping it nice and melty all through dinner.The fondue in our pot? This swoony Porcini Cheese Fondue a la Suisse.



Made in: France

Made of: High-fired glazed ceramic made of French Burgundy clay. Forks are stainless steel. Burner is powder-coated steel.

Size: 9.45" in diameter x 3.54" H and holds 2.6 quarts

Photography by Rocky Luten