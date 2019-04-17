Designed to grace the rooms of the new Parrish Art Museum in Long Island, the Parrish Side Chair by Emeco is a beauty to behold. From the shapely aluminum frame that doubles as armrests to the contoured details of the seat, this is a furniture piece that provides optimum comfort and back support. Multiple seat material and finish options allow the chair to be customized to complement or stand out in an established décor, and the chair is stackable in pairs of 2 for storage convenience.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens