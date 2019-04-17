"Imagine," says Philippe Starck, "a guy who takes a humble broom and starts to clean the workshop, and with this dust he makes new magic." The "dust" that Starck refers to is reclaimed polypropylene and wood fiber, two of the materials used to create his Broom Chair (2012). Starck drew the shape of this reclaimed, repurposed and recyclable chair in 2003, but it took a decade to design the chair in these eco-friendly materials. The Broom Chair made its debut at the 2012 Salone del Mobile in Milan, and as soon as we saw it, we knew it belonged in our assortment. Durable, comfortable, colorful and unique in how it makes use of normally discarded materials, Broom is a smart solution that literally sweeps up the waste from the industrial manufacturing cycle. Suitable for use indoors and out. This is the authentic Broom Chair by Emeco. Made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of DWR