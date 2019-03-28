The Ellisse LED Suspension from Nemo places two concentric rings together, forming the largest design in this constellation-inspired family. Both rings work in tandem to create an optimum amount of light. The rings are composed of Aluminum and are also lined with an opal diffuser to soften the double array of light in either direction. The structure can also be angled to alter the suspension style.

Founded in 1993 by Franco Cassina and Carlo Forcolini in Italy, Nemo was established to recreate the lighting pieces that best represented the "Golden Age" of Italian lighting design of the 1960s and 70s. Nemo acquired ItalianaLuce five years later, offering a line of clean, relaxed modern lighting that provided an informal counterpoint to the vintage mid-century authenticity found in Nemos modernist line of Franco Albini-designed lighting.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens