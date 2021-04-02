Designed by all-female trio Egg Collective, the Morrison Dresser (2012) is a modern interpretation of classic casegoods. The expertly crafted piece is available in two configurations: a wide, 6-drawer version and a tall, 5-drawer version; each offers ample room to store clothes and sundries. A white Carrara marble top, solid-brass knobs, soft-closing hardware, and leveling feet add extra beauty and convenience. Available in three wood finishes and part of the Morrison storage collection. Made in Canada.