



Add a touch of industrial old-school charm to any lamp or fixture with the Edison Light Bulb Set. This set of four bulbs features clear-glass with exposed ribbons of carbon filaments on a medium base. Each bulb offers at least 3,000 hours of light and work well with dimmers.

Made in the United States. Set of 4 clear glass bulbs with exposed carbon filaments. Crafted from glass, metal and carbon. Available in 60 Watt or 40 Watt. Features 120 volts. Compatible with United States and Canada. Sits on a standard medium base (e26/e27). Life expectancy of each bulb is approx 3,000 hours. Not intended for outdoor use.