Lyon Beton's Edge Concrete Wheels & Rope Stool looks like a permanent part of the house, until you tug the rope and move it to just the right spot.



Made of concrete with rounded edges and a braided rope made from natural materials. The base of the stool is raised slightly from the ground thanks to four swivel castors, equipped with ball bearings and a rubber tire, which allow the stool to be moved easily.



Both artful and practical, this versatile piece will work in any room in your home.