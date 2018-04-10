Designed by Stilleben, a design shop located in the heart of Copenhagen, this series of indoor-outdoor planters are a beautiful complement to your patio or living room. The series is inspired by classic Greek and Egyptian vases that were traditionally raised from the ground by a small base. Here, the base has become an integrated part of the design.

The pots are hand-crafted from beautiful earth tone terracotta in either Burnt Red or Sienna with a substantial wall thickness to ensure longevity. Available in various sizes and diameters.

Designed by Stilleben and manufactured by Skagerak, a family-owned design company from Denmark established in 1976.