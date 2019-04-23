The terracotta Edge Teapot connects antique Greek-Egyptian charm with a simple, Scandinavian look. The design comes from the creative collective Stilleben and is part of the same series with matching mugs, jug and bowls. The outside of the pot keeps the burnt look of the terracotta in brown-red, while the inside has been glazed to ensure a robust and waterproof surface. The handle is made of teak wood, which was fortified with brass rivets and this material mix makes for especially charming accents. Supplied without tea strainer, the Skagerak teapot is suitable for stylish serving of tea and other beverages.