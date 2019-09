Your campfire never looked like this. The EcoSmart Fire Stix Fireplace is an ultra-contemporary twist on the traditional bonfire, with "sticks" made out of tubular stainless steel. These sticks both hold up and surround the central burner, which uses eco-friendly bioethanol fuel for a warm flame without any soot, smoke or ash. Try getting that with a regular fire. Designed by Hiroshi Tsunoda.

Photo courtesy of Lumens