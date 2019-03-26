Artemide Eclisse Table Lamp

When Artemide recently reintroduced the Eclisse Table Lamp, a timeless classic was reborn. Originally designed by Vico Magistretti in 1967, the petite light won the Compasso d’Oro (an esteemed Italian award that recognizes outstanding industrial design).

It was also represented in the Twentieth Century Design Collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York—along with other design collections around the world. With a lacquered steel body and rotating light shield, it allows you to regulate the direction and intensity of the light source.

Though it was initially intended to be a bedside table, it can also be mounted to the wall or turned into a standing lamp. Today, it's available in white, orange, or silver.

Photo: Courtesy of Vico Magistretti Foundation