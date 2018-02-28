A new addition to the Echasse series by Theresa Arns for Menu, Echasse Bowl combines the elegance of a traditional glass bowl with a playful and light expression, created by four slender brass legs that elevate it into the air.

The word échasse is French for "stilts" - and that is precisely the effect, as if the bowl walks on stilts. Made from smoked glass, Echasse Bowl typifies rising-star German designer Theresa's philosophy to make functional yet poetic design, using long-lasting, natural materials.

Photo courtesy of AHA