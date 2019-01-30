Remember the orgasmic deli fare from When Harry Met Sally? How about the giant timpano from Big Night, the sweet confections from Chocolat or the Boeuf Bourguignon from Julie & Julia? This recipe collection showcases more than 40 of the most memorable dishes ever captured on film. Curated by Andrew Rea—the creator of the wildly popular YouTube series Binging with Babish—this cookbook will inspire many a movie night, including a few delicious dishes that are stranger than fiction.

Photo Courtesy of W&P Design