Mugs are one of those things that tend to pile up in your cupboard. You get one from a gift shop at a National Park, another at a holiday gift exchange, another at a craft fair. Like your stuffed animals when you were a kid, you take turns using each one cuz you kinda feel bad for them.

Until this one came along. This is the mug that you'll want to use every single day. Trust us. Live with others? Get a few. They'll want to use it, too.

Photo Courtesy of East Fork