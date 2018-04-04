As former New Yorkers, Early Work Studio was inspired by the various succulents and cacti their encountered on their frequent visits to the desert. They learned that these extraordinary specimens flourish within the harshest climates, relying on their cylindrical forms and textural coverings to reflect sunlight and to retain water. The Rounded Metal Planter, in both shape and metallic glaze, is their ode to these fantastical desert plants. Each piece is spun by hand in Los Angeles.



Photo courtesy of Early Work Studio