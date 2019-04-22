In 1951, following the success of their molded plastic and plywood chairs, Charles and Ray Eames challenged themselves to design a reasonably priced, quality chair that was light yet strong. Their solution - the Eames Wire Chair - featured a sculpted look, comfort, and practicality. It was an immediate hit. Today's Eames Wire Chair with Leather Seat and Wire Back remains true to the original design, materials, and detailing. Also offered in Wire and Leather Seat/Back models.

Photo Courtesy of Herman Miller