The iconic DCM (1946) began as an experiment in the Eameses’ apartment, where they were molding plywood in what they called the "Kazam! Machine." The machine pressed thin sheets of wood veneer against a heated membrane that was inflated by a bicycle pump. Humble beginnings for what would become one of the world’s most widely recognized and highly coveted chairs. Low-slung, with an expertly crafted molded seat and back (no bike pumps are used today), this chair cradles you in a comfortable position. Its form relates directly to the human body and holds no secrets as to how it succeeds technically. The slender rod base provides superior strength, while rubber shock mounts buffer against jarring movement. This original is an authentic product of Herman Miller, Inc. Eames is a licensed trademark of Herman Miller. Made in U.S.A.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach