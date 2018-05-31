Nicknamed the "surfboard table," this elongated Elliptical Table (1951) exemplifies the delightful playfulness that enlivened the work of Charles and Ray Eames. It also reveals the couple's practical side, their desire to create furniture that would become a part of a life lived with simplicity and beauty. Representing a whole new design language when it appeared in 1951, the table was re-issued by Herman Miller in 1994. This original is an authentic, fully licensed product of Herman Miller, Inc. Eames is a licensed trademark of Herman Miller. Made in U.S.A.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach