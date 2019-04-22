The Eames molded chair in both arm and side chair formats in fiberglass or plastic can be configured with a choice of wire, dowel leg, stacking, rocker, and 4-leg bases. An array of trim, finely tailored Hopsak fabrics designed by Alexander Girard, Herman Miller's Textile Director from 1952 to 1973, round out the collection of shell customization options, fully restoring the integrity of the original 1953 shell chair offerings. All chairs can be recycled through the Herman Miller Take Back Program.



With a grand sense of adventure, Charles and Ray Eames turned their curiosity and boundless enthusiasm into creations that established them as a truly great husband-and-wife design team. Their unique synergy led to a whole new look in furniture. Lean and modern. Playful and functional. Sleek, sophisticated, and beautifully simple. That was and is the "Eames look."

With the molded plastic, fiberglass, and wood shell chairs -as well as the wire chair- the Eames' have created a universal response to what everyone wants from a chair: a simple, gracious form that fits any body and every place. The Eames armchair with rocker base is only available with a plastic shell with or without upholstery.

Photo courtesy of DWR