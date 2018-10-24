After nearly 60 years, the Eames Office has reintroduced one of the most sought after Eames collectables for people of all ages to enjoy and experience. The Eames Toy is a large-scale building toy that echoes the Eamesian principle of modular systems. Create your own world by building an endless variety of colorful structures in which to play. It's as simple as connecting vibrant triangle and square panels with honest materials such as wooden dowels and craft pipes.

Photo courtesy of the Eames Office

