The Eames Storage Units are true to the inventive originals introduced in 1950. Designed for both storage and display, each cabinet is a striking example of how Charles and Ray Eames extended the boundaries of design to create a new modern aesthetic for the office and home. Combinations of shelves, drawers, and enclosed storage are suitable for books, binders and other home or office essentials.

The 4-Unit High model 420 includes open end and closed end dimpled plywood door units, side-by-side open shelving with both cross supports and perforated panel, and plywood drawer units. Each configuration is available in two frame finishes: Zinc Plated or Black; with two surface color schemes: neutral or bright. As durable as they are useful, Eames Storage Units feature uprights, cross-supports, and perforated panels made of zinc-coated steel, providing a strong structure and surface. Modular storage ahead of its time, the Eames Storage Units remain relevant and utilitarian elements that are as popular as ever today.

Photo Courtesy of Herman Miller