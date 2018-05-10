Charles and Ray Eames had ideas about making a better world, one in which things were designed to fulfill the practical needs of ordinary people and bring greater pleasure to our lives. Their Soft Pad Collection (1969) of luxuriously padded chairs evolved from their Aluminum Group Collection, which began as a special project for Eero Saarinen and Alexander Girard, who needed seating for a house they were designing for J. Irwin Miller. With the addition of plush seat cushions, the Soft Pad Collection retains the style of the earlier one but adds significant comfort. "We have to take pleasure seriously," said Charles Eames. No matter what the Eameses did, they did it with passion and imagination, and in the process, they changed lives. This is an authentic Eames Soft Pad Chair by Herman Miller. Backed by a 12-year manufacturer’s warranty. Made in U.S.A.



Photo courtesy of Herman Miller