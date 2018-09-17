Charles and Ray Eames had ideas about making a better world, one in which things were designed to bring greater pleasure to our lives. It’s been more than 70 years since the duo began experimenting with molded wood, using their "Kazam! Machine" to press thin sheets of wood veneer against a heated membrane that was inflated by a bicycle pump. As the designers pushed the material as far as it could go, they continued to explore and discover, surrendering to the design process that ultimately led to the perfection of their signature molded plywood shaping technology. The Molded Plywood Coffee Table (1946) is yet another embodiment of that technology. This is an authentic Eames product by Herman Miller. Eames is a licensed trademark of Herman Miller. Legs ship unattached; simple assembly required. Made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach