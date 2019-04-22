Charles and Ray Eames' career-long exploration of the chair as a single-shell form yielded numerous expressions of this idea, beginning in 1950 with the Molded Fiberglass Chairs. When the environmental risks associated with fiberglass production were realized, the Molded Fiberglass Chair was discontinued. In 2004, Herman Miller introduced the Molded Plastic Chair in recyclable polypropylene. The Eames Molded Plastic Stool was introduced in 2015. Atop a 4-leg bar- or counter-height base, the durable polypropylene shells look inviting and stylish everywhere they are used, from cafés and bistros to breakfast nooks and break rooms.



The Eames stool in its plastic iteration is made from recycled polypropylene. The seat and back are formed of a single piece of molded plastic with waterfall edges and a flexible back. Beyond the growing selection of plastic shell colors, Eames Molded Plastic Stools are also available upholstered. A choice of several base colors rounds out your customization options.