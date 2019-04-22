"Who would say that pleasure is not useful?" – Charles Eames

The molded plastic chairs are a flexible and comfortable seat with a variety of base options. Available in your choice of colors, which are permeated through the material so they remain vibrant even after years of hard use. The molded plastic seats are produced of ecologically friendly, recyclable polypropylene.

New materials, especially those that held promise for doing more with less, fascinated the Eameses throughout their careers. Plastic was no exception. they saw in it the chance to form organic seat shells that conform to the body's shape. The Eameses adapted manufacturing techniques developed during World War II to mass-produce this design in side and armchair versions. As they typically did, the Eameses required that materials be expressed honestly and unselfconsciously so these were the first one-piece plastic chairs offered without upholstery or covering. Their enduring design and quality construction make them durable performers in many environments.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens