It’s no surprise that Charles and Ray Eames spent much of their careers investigating molded plywood—but when they introduced their lounge chair and ottoman in 1956, they immediately made history. The influential couple aimed to create a modern version of a 19th-century English club that has the "warm, receptive look of a well-used first baseman’s mitt." Each set is assembled by hand with a great attention to detail, and is available in two sizes with a selection of veneers and leathers. The base and back braces are made of die-cast aluminum while the chair base has a built-in swivel mechanism. Both pieces stand on adjustable stainless-steel glides while their shock mounts are made with resilient natural rubber. You won’t need to look far to find this lounger in many modern homes today—its iconic silhouette and comfortable nature has made it a clear favorite among design lovers.

Photo Courtesy of Herman Miller