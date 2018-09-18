Eames Limited-Edition Prints

Charles and Ray moved into their Pacific Palisades home, aka Case Study House No. 8, on Christmas Eve in 1949. For the rest of their lives, this was where they lived, worked and played, and today the interior remains very much as they left it. The Eames Foundation is taking serious efforts to conserve the property, and their work is very Eames-ish in its approach and brilliance. Next to a large tree, a small one grows, ready to take its place when the time comes. Monitoring devices – installed by Getty’s architectural conservator, the same person who developed climate control for King Tut’s tomb – are tracking the environmental conditions affecting the house. Perhaps most Eames-ish of all is the name: 250 Year Project. Rather than waiting for the house to be in crisis, the foundation is planning for future needs now. These tax-deductible limited-edition prints are original works inspired by Eames quotes or objects from the house itself. All proceeds will help support the conservation projects of the Eames Foundation. Each print is individually numbered. Made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach