Eames Furniture Sourcebook

Through models, material studies, prototypes and production examples of the Eames estate held at the Vitra Design Museum, this publication aims to reconstruct the genesis of the most relevant furniture designs by Charles and Ray Eames and shed light on their influence on the development of new and innovative materials. New insights into the thought processes and work practices of this legendary couple are revealed, designers whose work was driven by philosophical ideals that privileged knowledge, discovery and discipline, and embraced the potential of technology and science for the common good.

Photo Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum