Originally designed in 1958, the Eames® Aluminum Group Management Chair is both classic and contemporary. The desk chair's clean, trim lines make it appropriate for all kinds of places, from contemporary homes to elegant offices to hip start-ups. Its lightweight aluminum frame with suspended upholstery is streamlined and supportive, offering maximum comfort in a minimal profile. The Management Chair features a low back with arms and a 5-star base, tilt-swivel mechanism, and seat-height adjustment and can be upholstered in a variety of fabric and leather options to customize its look and feel.