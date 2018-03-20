Pioneers of the 1950s and of the optimistic American way of life, Charles and Ray Eames created the greatest modern furniture "classics" between 1941 and 1978. They designed more than 20 chair models, mostly unique pieces, and developed know-how in the art of sitting. The Plywood Chairs LCW and DCW (1946), the Aluminum Group (1958) and the Lounge Chair (1956) have become true symbols of design that remain references today. Still produced, they inspire the admiration of new generations to convey the generous social ideal of their designers.



Photo courtesy of Need Supply Co.

Publisher: Assouline Publishing