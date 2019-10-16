We made and ate off hundreds of prototypes for The Dinner Plate before landing on this form. It has a slight lip for neat stacking and fits just right into standard dishwasher racks. It’s equally perfect for showing off a carved holiday roast as it is for keeping an egg-and-cheese off your bedspread the morning after a late night. Also great for salmon and sides, a whole cake, or dumplings for the table. Durable, beautiful, lovingly made to use for a lifetime.

Photo Courtesy of East Fork