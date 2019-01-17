"The simplicity of the naked bulb is hard to compete with," says Swedish designer Mattias Ståhlbom of his E27 Pendant (2008). Ståhlbom has distilled the idea of a pendant to its essence: just a socket, bulb and cord. The name of this pendant comes from the 27mm Edison screw base (or E27) developed by Thomas Edison for the incandescent light bulb. Made of indelible silicone, the socket won't retain heat and resists fading over time. The E27 can be hung singly, in pairs, in a row or in a cluster. Requires hardwired installation. Bulb (included): incandescent G40/40W. UL Listed. Made in China.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach