The Kartell E' Wall Sconce designed by Ferruccio Laviani is a lamp of simple and essential design, available in two versions: wall lamp and pendant. The E' Wall Sconce is composed of a rosette lampshade in pleated polycarbonate, available in seven colors, a 4 inch long chromed metal arm and round chromed metal wall canopy.



Founded in 1949 by Giulio and Anna Castelli, Kartell has become the world leader—and innovator—in the realm of molded plastic furniture. Headquartered in Italy, Kartell works with designers worldwide to create their distinctive line of modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Dedication to discovering and employing new technologies and manufacturing methods results in a growing line of durable, stylish and cutting edge products.

Photo courtesy of Lumens