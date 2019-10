The Nido chair was the result of playing with the juxtaposition of shapes. The egg-like shape of the leather upholstered wood seat nesting in the cross shaped solid wood frame, gives it the name Nido, meaning nest in Spanish. The Nido's strong lines of the base in either walnut or white oak brings style and stability without sacrificing comfort in the contrasting rounder shape of the soft leather seat.

Photo courtesy of Leibal