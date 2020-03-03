We design our purifying fans to go beyond test chamber conditions and focus on real home conditions – this is more than just having an efficient filter. Dyson engineers and research concluded that to clean an entire room properly, you need to sense pollution events automatically, capture ultrafine pollutants and project cleaner air around the room using Air Multiplier™ technology. Only the Dyson purifying fan is designed and tested to do all of this. – Dyson

Photo Courtesy of Dyson