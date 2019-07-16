The Kayu Teak Dining Table (2009) is a combination of straightforward design and robust natural wood. Crafted of solid planks of teak, these pieces are left unfinished to allow for an inviting patina that requires very little maintenance, just soap and water. Both the Dining Table and coordinating bench (sold separately) are made from Indonesian teak, which is harvested from strictly managed plantations, ensuring the wood’s sustainable origins. Assembly required.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach